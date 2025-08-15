PM Narendra Modi lauds RSS and its 100-year journey in Independence Day speech: ‘World’s biggest NGO…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, hailing its 100-year journey and describing it as the “largest NGO” in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur. (PMO file)

“A hundred years ago, a movement was born, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). For a century, this organisation has dedicated itself to the welfare of the nation. Through service, dedication, organisation, and unparalleled discipline, the RSS has played a unique role in nation-building. In a way, the RSS is the biggest NGO of the world. It has a history of 100 years of dedication,” Modi said.

Founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, the RSS marks its centenary year in 2025. Initially starting as a small shakha (daily gathering) to promote discipline, unity, and cultural nationalism, the organisation has grown into what it calls the world’s largest voluntary organisation, with lakhs of swayamsevaks (volunteers) across India and abroad.

Over the decades, the RSS has been involved in social service, education, rural development, disaster relief, and ideological mobilisation. It played a key role in forming several affiliate organisations, collectively known as the Sangh Parivar, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).