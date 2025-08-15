Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

PM Narendra Modi lauds RSS and its 100-year journey in Independence Day speech: ‘World’s biggest NGO…'

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 15, 2025 09:29 am IST

“We are proud of its journey and the selfless service it has rendered to the nation,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, hailing its 100-year journey and describing it as the “largest NGO” in the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur. (PMO file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur. (PMO file)

“A hundred years ago, a movement was born, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). For a century, this organisation has dedicated itself to the welfare of the nation. Through service, dedication, organisation, and unparalleled discipline, the RSS has played a unique role in nation-building. In a way, the RSS is the biggest NGO of the world. It has a history of 100 years of dedication,” Modi said.

Founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, the RSS marks its centenary year in 2025. Initially starting as a small shakha (daily gathering) to promote discipline, unity, and cultural nationalism, the organisation has grown into what it calls the world’s largest voluntary organisation, with lakhs of swayamsevaks (volunteers) across India and abroad.

Over the decades, the RSS has been involved in social service, education, rural development, disaster relief, and ideological mobilisation. It played a key role in forming several affiliate organisations, collectively known as the Sangh Parivar, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Narendra Modi lauds RSS and its 100-year journey in Independence Day speech: ‘World’s biggest NGO…'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On