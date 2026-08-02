‘Drugs being used to hurt India’s interests': PM Modi launches ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan’, urges youths to lead movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’, saying the supply of drugs were part of hostile countries' “terror plan” to hurt India's interests.

The Prime Minister launched the campaign virtually. (Screengrab/ YT: Narendra Modi)

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PM Modi urged the youth to lead the movement, adding that it was his belief that they were “aware” and “responsible” regarding their duties. “More than one crore youths from different sectors, institutions and backgrounds have come together today. I urge all of you to lead this movement. You have strengthened my belief that India's youth is aware, responsible and serious about their duties,” PM Modi said.

He further said that when a young person “falls prey” to drug addiction, it is not just an individual's loss. “Hostile nations conspire and leave no stone unturned to drag our youth into the trap of addiction. Profiting from the supply of drugs while aiming to destroy a country like ours is part of their terror-driven agenda...” PM Modi said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Prime Minister launched the campaign virtually in the presence of a large number of youths, who called themselves the representatives of Gen-Z, PTI news agency reported. The anti-drug drive, which also marked the beginning of the 100-week nationwide 'Jan Bhagidari' campaign, is aimed at eradicating substance abuse among the youth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prime Minister launched the campaign virtually in the presence of a large number of youths, who called themselves the representatives of Gen-Z, PTI news agency reported. The anti-drug drive, which also marked the beginning of the 100-week nationwide 'Jan Bhagidari' campaign, is aimed at eradicating substance abuse among the youth {{/usCountry}}

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Under the campaign, activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to promote awareness and encourage public participation. These will include sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns, etc. PM Modi said the next 100 Sundays will mark “100 strong steps” towards drug-free India.

‘Lakhs of youths took the pledge to stay away from drugs’

During the launch of the drive, PM Modi said that lakhs of youths across the country had taken the pledge to stay away from drugs.

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“They have resolved to spread the message of a drug-free society in their schools, colleges and communities. The resolve taken today will continue to move forward over the next 100 weeks,” he said. The Prime Minister, a Member of Parliament from Kashi, said he was “happy” that the campaign was launched in 2025 “from the sacred land…as a pilot project.”

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He said social organisations and NGOs had joined the campaign. “Together, they have prepared a roadmap through the Kashi Declaration. Today, we are witnessing how the welfare-oriented idea that emerged from Kashi has become a national project,” PM Modi said.

He added that while the campaign was for individuals, families and society, “above all, it is for the nation.” The Prime Minister said it was essential that the youth “remain physically and mentally healthy and stay away from drugs and other such harmful substances” as the country moves towards “the goal of Viksit Bharat.”