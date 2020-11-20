PM Modi launches RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 11:56 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the phase two of RuPay card in Bhutan with his counterpart Lotay Tshering. Launching the card, PM Modi said that RuPay cards issued by the Bhutan National Bank can be used at ATMs for Rs 1 lakh and for Rs 20 lakh at point-of-sale terminals.

“This would make tourism, shopping and other transactions easier for Bhutanese tourists in India,” the Prime Minister said. “I’m happy to know that there have been 11,000 successful Rupay transactions in Bhutan already. Had Covid not happened, this number would have been much higher. We are launching the Phase II of the RuPay Card scheme,” he added.

PM Modi also spoke about a framework signed by both the countries for peaceful usage of space and talked about the boost it will give to India-Bhutan ties. “Recently, India and Bhutan signed a framework for Peaceful Usage of Outer Space. This will help institutions in both countries and improve cooperation. India has recently opened its space sector for private enterprises. This will promote capacity, innovation and skills,” PM Modi said.

During the launch, PM Modi also welcomed Bhutan’s agreement with BSNL on the Third International Internet Gateway.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering thanked PM Modi for India’s leadership in handling Covid-19 pandemic. “We’re thankful to you and your government for the assurance to make the vaccine available for Bhutan, once it is ready for clinical use,” he said.

“The Excellency’s (PM Modi) leadership in tackling the pandemic at home is highly commended. I am sure India will come out much stronger from the pandemic. The lead that India is taking in developing vaccines is a source of hope for all of us,” Lotay Tshering added.