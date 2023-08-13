Modi lays foundation stone for Ravidas memorial in MP

Bhopal/Sagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday performed ‘bhoomi pujan’ and laid the foundation stone for the construction of a temple-cum-memorial of social reformer Saint Ravidas in Sagar district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of various development projects to nation, in Sagar on Saturday. (PIB)

Born in the present-day Varanasi, Sant Ravidas, who was one of the prominent figures of the Bhakti Movement, highlighted the struggles of Dalits and championed the causes of the oppressed using poetry and spirituality.

Addressing the public after laying the foundation of the structure, the prime minister said, “The memorial is steeped in the spirit of ‘Samrasta’ (harmony) as the soil from over 20,000 villages and water from more than 300 rivers became part of Sant Ravidas’ upcoming temple-cum-memorial.”

The Saint Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial will be constructed at a cost of over ₹100 crore in Badtuma village. The temple-cum-museum will showcase the teachings of Sant Ravidas and also have residential facilities for the devotees besides a museum, art gallery and other amenities.

On the occasion, the prime minister targeted the previous governments for neglecting the oppressed sections of the society and remembering them only during elections. “The governments which ruled for decades had failed to provide water to the poor whereas Dalits, underprivileged localities and tribal areas are now getting piped water due to Jal Jeevan Mission,” Modi said. “Our government is giving due respect to dalits, OBCs and tribals.”

He added, “Schemes used to introduce during the previous governments as per the election season. But we think that the country should stand with dalits, deprived, backward, tribal women at every stage of life. Let us support their hopes and aspirations.”

Taking about teachings of Sant Ravidas, Modi said, “…during Mughal era, it was Sant Ravidas ji who was creating awareness and preaching ways to ward off evils of the society. He was raising his voice against malpractices prevalent in the society.”

Modi, who was on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh, which will go to assembly polls later this year, also inaugurated two road projects worth ₹1,580 crore and the doubling of Kota-Bina rail route developed at a cost of over ₹2,475 crore. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others, were also present on the occasion.

With the construction of the temple-cum-museum of Sant Ravidas, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eying the 54 dalit-dominating assembly seats — including 35 reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and 19 general seats, where the SC voters are a deciding factor. In 2018 assembly polls, the BJP won 18 reserved seats while the Congress bagged the remaining 17.

