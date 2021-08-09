PM Modi lays roadmap for maritime security cooperation at UNSC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for the removal of barriers on trade on sea routes as he stressed that any hindrance to maritime trade can hurt the global economy. PM Modi, while chairing a high-level United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate, said that "prosperity of all" is dependent on the active flow of maritime trade and urged for peaceful settlement of disputes and according to international law. "This is very important for mutual trust and confidence. This is the only way we can ensure global peace and stability," he said.

"The ocean is our common heritage. Our sea routes are the lifeline of international trade. And, the biggest thing is that these seas are very important for the future of our planet. But this shared maritime heritage of ours is facing many challenges today," the Prime Minister said as he chaired the debate virtually in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We need to face natural disasters and maritime threats created by non-state actors together,” he said.

PM Modi pointed out that India has taken several steps to enhance regional cooperation on this subject. Sea routes, he said, are being misused for piracy and terrorism and maritime disputes between many countries have been noticed. "And climate change and natural disasters are also related to the maritime domain," he said adding that the maritime environment must be safeguarded from pollution through plastics and oil spills.

The meeting on Monday was the first UNSC debate to be chaired by an Indian prime minister. However, this is the eighth time that India has the rotational presidency of the top global body as a non-permanent member.