PM Modi leaves for G7 summit, no bilateral meet with Justin Trudeau planned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday departed for Italy where he will attend the G7 summit. The prime minister is attending for the fifth time and will be one of the senior most leaders in the conclave.



While there is a possibility of PM Modi sharing courtesies with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, there is no bilateral meeting planned with him. A file photo of PM Modi and Justin Trudeau at G20 summit in New Delhi last year.(HT_PRINT)

PM Modi's bilateral experiences with Trudeau have been underwhelming with the Canadian prime minister not willing to address the rise of khalistani terrorism directed towards India from Toronto.

Suffering from the perception of a tall Western leader, Trudeau's only agenda with India, the world's largest and oldest democracy, is human rights. Prime Minister Modi refuses to take sermons.

India is most unhappy with the shenanigans of Justin Trudeau as Canada is still to provide an iota of evidence to back up its allegation that Modi government was behind the killing of Bhindranwale Tiger Force terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Vancouver last June 18.

On September 18, Justin Trudeau made unsubstantiated allegations against India in the Canadian parliament on killing of Nijjar, who was killed in gang warfare.

Nijjar was a proclaimed terrorist with not less than 10 cases registered against him in India. He also had a red corner notice issued by Interpol against him and was a mentor of Canada based gangsters Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Bihla and Goldy Brar.

Last October, Canada was forced to withdraw 41 of its diplomats from India after New Delhi sought parity in the strength of North American country's diplomatic presence by cutting the number of diplomats stationed in the country from 62 to 21.

HT had learnt that some of the withdrawn diplomats had found to be liasoning directly with political parties' leadership in India. It was also alleged that Ottawa roped in its diplomats with certain Indian politicians to gather political intelligence.