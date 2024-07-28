PM Modi 'Mann Ki Baat': ‘Buy Khadi; cheer for India at Paris Olympics’ | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday, cheered for the Indian team at the Paris Olympics, interacted with Mathematics Olympiad winners, and urged citizens to buy Khadi and handloom products. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)

Here are ten quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address:

1. PM appeals to cheer for Paris Olympics contingent

"At this time, the entire world is in the news for the Paris Olympics. The Olympics give our players a chance to hoist the Indian flag on the world stage and to do something for their country. You too encourage your players, Cheer For Bharat," the PM said.

ALSO READ- PM Modi chairs NITI meet amid boycott by oppn leaders

2. PM talks with International Mathematics Olympiad winners

“Congratulations to the Indian team for topping the International Mathematics Olympiad.” PM Modi said. PM interacted with the students: Aditya Venkat Ganesh, Siddharth Chopra, Arjun Gupta, Kanav Talwar, Rushil Mathur, and Anando Bhaduri, who brought glory to the country.

3. PM appeals to people's participation into fight against the drug menace

"The government has opened a special centre named 'Manas'. This is a big step in the fight against drugs. The helpline and portal of 'Manas' were launched recently. Anyone can call the toll-free number '1933' for necessary advice or information related to rehabilitation," PM Narendra Modi said.

ALSO READ- Congress questions PM Narendra Modi over proposed Ukraine visit: ‘Going to Manipur before or after?’

4. PM on National Handloom Day

“We will celebrate 'National Handloom Day' on August 7. Nowadays, the way handloom products have made their place in the hearts of people is truly remarkable. Many private companies are also promoting handloom products and sustainable fashion through AI,” PM Modi said.

5. PM promotes Khadi

"If you have not bought Khadi clothes till now, start from this year. The turnover of Khadi Village Industries has crossed ₹1.5 lakh crore for the first time, and Khadi sales have increased by 400 per cent. This growth is creating numerous new employment opportunities, especially for women," he said.

6. PM lauds Project PARI:

"Project PARI is becoming a great medium to bring emerging artists on one platform to popularise public art. You must have seen beautiful paintings on roadsides, walls, and in underpasses. These are made by artists associated with PARI, enhancing the beauty of our public places and promoting our culture," PM Modi said.

7. PM on UNESCO adding Ahom dynasty's mound burial as aheritage site

"Charaideu Maidam of Assam is being included as India's 43rd site on the UNESCO World Heritage list, and the first site from the Northeast. Charaideo was the first capital of the Ahom dynasty and holds historical significance," the PM said.

8. PM lauds 'Axe Ban Panchayat':

"The 'Axe Band Panchayat' campaign, started in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, is a commendable initiative, PM Modi said in his monthly radio programme. "Local communities have pledged not to cut trees, which is helping to rejuvenate the forests and create a better environment for tigers," he added.

ALSO READ- Modi defends Agnipath scheme, says it aims to rejuvenate armed forces

9. PM Modi appeals 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan':

“The enthusiasm for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' has been immense across the country. Whether rich or poor, everyone proudly waves the tricolour, with many taking selfies and sharing them on social media,” the PM said, while appealing for the same this year.

10. PM Modi on 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam':

"In the last 'Mann Ki Baat,' I discussed the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' programme. Recently, a remarkable event in Indore saw more than 2 lakh saplings planted in a single day as part of this initiative," PM Modi lauded.