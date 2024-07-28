Congress takes aim at PM Narendra Modi over proposed Ukraine visit: ‘Going to Manipur before or after?’

Taking an aim at prime minister Narendra Modi over his proposed Ukraine visit, expected to coincide with the war-torn country's National Day (August 24), Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh on Sunday sought to know whether the prime minister would go to the ethnic conflict-hit Manipur state ‘before or after’ his trip to the European nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (File Photo)

“The Chief Minister of Manipur attends the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi presided over by the self-anointed non-biological PM. Then the Manipur CM attends a meeting of BJP CMs and Deputy CMs presided over by the same deity,” Ramesh posted on X (formerly Twitter), sarcastically calling the prime minister a ‘deity.’

“The simple question that the people of Manipur are asking is this: Did Shri N. Biren Singh meet with Shri Narendra Modi separately one-on-one and discuss the situation in Manipur, which started burning on the night of May 3rd 2023? Did Shri N Biren Singh invite Shri Narendra Modi to visit Manipur, either before or after His trip to Ukraine,” he added.

The Congress has repeatedly criticised the PM for not visiting the state even as its continues to burn due to the conflict involving the Meitei and Kuki communities. PM Modi's BJP governs Manipur.

The Ukraine visit, if it takes place, would be the prime minister's first to the Volodymyr Zelensky-led country, which was attacked by Russia in February 2022. President Zelensky was among world leaders who congratulated PM Modi after the latter won a third consecutive term in office in June.

The maiden bilateral visit of the PM's third term was to Russia, which Zelensky described as a ‘devastating blow to peace efforts.’

The West has criticised India for continuing to purchase oil from Russia despite the Ukraine war. Also, India has repeatedly abstained from voting on resolutions against Russia in the United Nations.