Kishida, Meloni, Zelenskyy among world leaders to congratulate Modi on poll win

NEW DELHI: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were among the world leaders who congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday on securing a third term and expressed their intention to work with him on global issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at celebration at BJP HQ in New Delhi after the party emerged as the single largest party (HT PHoto/Raj K Raj)

Modi also received congratulatory messages from Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, Iran’s interim President Mohammad Mokhber and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a day after getting similar messages from leaders of neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form a coalition government after failing to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha and analysts expect the new administration to broadly continue with its current foreign policy approach. While the dragging military standoff with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) will remain the new government’s main strategic challenge, it is expected to continue bolstering its relationship with the US and European states.

Till late on Wednesday afternoon, there was no message from China’s top leadership, though Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong congratulated Modi and the BJP-led NDA on its election victory in a post on X. “Look forward to making joint efforts with the Indian side for a sound and stable China-India relationship, which is in line with the interests and expectations of both countries, the region and the world,” Xu said.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also extended congratulations on the BJP’s victory and told a regular media briefing that a “healthy and stable China-India relationship” is in the interest of both countries and conducive to peace and development in the region.

“China stands ready to work with India to act in the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples, bear in mind the overall interest of our ties, look to the future and advance bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track,” she said in response to a question.

Kishida, in his message, expressed his wish that Modi would “exercise leadership for India’s further development” and said he would like to closely work with his Indian counterpart to realise a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific”.

Meloni, one of the first top world leaders to congratulate Modi on Wednesday, said she was certain the two sides will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on various issues.

Zelenskyy welcomed the successful holding of the world’s largest democratic elections in India and congratulated Modi and the BJP-led NDA on its third consecutive victory.

“Everyone in the world recognizes the significance and weight of India’s role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit,” he said, referring to a conference to be hosted by Switzerland in mid-June.

“I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and I hope for continued cooperation between our countries. India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations,” Zelenskyy added.

In response, PM Modi said: “Thank you President @ZelenskyyUa. India will continue to support peace, security and prosperity for everyone in the region.”

Wong, in his message, congratulated Modi on the NDA’s “historic victory” and said he looked forward to “working with you to deepen the Singapore-India partnership and to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year”.

Iran’s interim leader Mokhber noted that India has “become a major partner” of Iran under Modi’s leadership. “Let’s hope for the best relations between two friendly nations: Iran & India,” he said.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said his country looks forward to enhancing the fast-growing partnership between the two sides and expanding collaboration in trade, technology and other sectors to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

Netanyahu sent his “warmest congratulations” to Modi and said: “May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho!”

Modi also received congratulatory messages from Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

On Tuesday, he received similar messages from Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, who said he looked forward to jointly advancing shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.