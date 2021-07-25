A Motivation: Who’s YouTuber Isaac Munda PM Modi spoke about in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned one Isaac Munda, a YouTube sensation from a village in Sambalpur in Odisha, and who has hit a jackpot with his videos on local cooking and lifestyle, during his 79th ‘Mann ki Baat’ address on Sunday. Speaking about the various boons of technology and supporting local entrepreneurs, Modi said Munda once used to work as a daily labourer, but is now earning well and supporting his family through his YouTube channel where he highlights local delicacies, traditional recipes, his village, lifestyle, family and food habits.

Munda started his journey as a YouTuber in March 2020 when he posted a clipping about a traditional Odia dish, Pakhala, and there has been no looking back since then. Modi said his initiative is unique in many ways because it provides an opportunity to urban people to have a peek into a lifestyle about which they have very little knowledge. The Prime Minister said Munda is celebrating culture as well as cuisine and is also motivating us.

The YouTube channel, Isak Munda Eating, has over 7 lakh followers and has helped the humble food vlogger earn in lakhs. Munda who lives with his wife, two daughters and a son in Babupali village of Sambalpur district, was struggling to make ends meet since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

“One day I was watching videos on my mobile phone when a video popped up. In the video, the presenter suggested making videos and uploading them on YouTube to earn money. I repeatedly watched the video and decided to give it a try,” Munda was quoted as saying in an article.

Once he decided to chronicle his village on the video sharing platform, he reportedly had to first borrow ₹3,000 to buy a smartphone.

Munda has since built his house and bailed out his family from the financial crisis with his earnings from YouTube.