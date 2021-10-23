PM Modi meets Covid-19 vaccine makers on India's 100-cr vaccine jabs milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting on the occasion of achieving the key milestone of administering 100-crore vaccine doses against the coronavirus disease. PM Modi interacted with seven vaccine manufacturers including representatives from Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech.

PM Modi discussed various issues including furthering the vaccine research as well as the experiences so far with representatives including SII’s Adar Poonawalla. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and minister of state (MoS) health Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present at the meeting.

On October 21, India achieved a momentous milestone in its coronavirus vaccination programme as the country’s cumulative vaccine doses surpassed the 100-crore mark, resulting in celebratory events across various parts.

According to the latest data by the health ministry, the country’s Covid-19 vaccine doses have exceeded 101.30 crore, with more than 75% of eligible population having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 31% or around 93 crore adults in India have been administered both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the health ministry data stated.

