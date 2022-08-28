PM Modi meets his mother after inaugurating ‘Atal Bridge’ in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his mother Hiraba Modi at her residence in Raisan area of Gandhinagar during his visit to Gujarat to inaugurate ‘Atal Bridge’ on Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad. He is on a two-day visit to his home state where he is expected to attend several more events. PM Modi met his mother late in the evening and spent about half an hour with her after taking part in the Khadi Utsav event in Ahmedabad, his younger brother Pankaj Modi said, according to news agency PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prime Minister recently met Hiraba Modi on June 18 this year to mark her 100th birthday. He also wrote a blog post dedicated to her and referred to 2022 as a special year as his father, too, would have completed his centenary this year.

After Saturday's visit, the Prime Minister left for Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar where he spent the night. He will be attending programmes in Kutch and Gandhinagar on Sunday.

PM Modi inaugurated the pedestrians-and-cyclists-only 'Atal Bridge' during the Khadi Utsav event in Ahmedabad on Saturday. He shared a few glimpses on social media later. “Gandhinagar and Gujarat have also given a lot of love to Atal ji. In 1996, Atal ji won the Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar with record votes. This bridge is a heartfelt tribute to him from the people here,” he said during the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prime Minister also spoke about his personal connection with the charkha (spinning wheel) and recalled that his mother used to work on a charkha when he was a child.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail