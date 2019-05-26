PM Modi meets mother, seeks blessings after spectacular poll win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to his mother in Gandhinagar on Sunday and sought her blessings after the BJP’s massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah arrived in Gujarat on a two-day visit. The PM addressed his first rally on Sunday after the poll victory. He was welcomed by a huge crowd at the rally venue in Ahmedabad.

The celebrations in the prime minister’s home state, which has voted for the BJP in all 26 Lok Sabha seats, were muted due to the Surat fire tragedy in which 22 students were killed.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue near the Ahmedabad airport.

The BJP-led NDA swept the Lok Sabha elections winning 349 of the 542 seats for which polls were held and notched up almost 45 per cent of the votes across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sworn in for his second term at 7 pm on May 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

First Published: May 26, 2019 21:06 IST