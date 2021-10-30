Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi meets Pope Francis, discuss ways to make ‘planet better’
india news

PM Modi meets Pope Francis, discuss ways to make ‘planet better’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis discussed a wide range of global issues, including the Covid-19 crisis, fighting climate change and alleviating poverty, during their maiden meeting at the Vatican City on Saturday
Pope Francis meets with Prime Minister Modi at the Vatican. (REUTERS)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 04:29 PM IST
By Rezaul H Laskar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis discussed a wide range of global issues, including the Covid-19 crisis, fighting climate change and alleviating poverty, during their maiden meeting at the Vatican City on Saturday.

In a tweet, Modi described the meeting as “warm” and said he had invited the Pope to visit India.

The meeting was scheduled to last only 20 minutes but went on for an hour, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. Modi and the Pope discussed a range of issues “aimed at making the planet better”, such as climate change and poverty, the people said.

Modi was the first Indian prime minister to meet Pope Francis since he became head of the Catholic Church in 2013. It was also the first meeting between an Indian prime minister and a pope since June 2000, when late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited the Vatican and met Pope John Paul II.

RELATED STORIES

Pope John Paul II also made the last papal visit to India in 1999, when Vajpayee was the prime minister.

Modi was accompanied to the Vatican by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Modi also met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, secretary of state of the Vatican City, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

“Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India,” Modi said in his tweet.

The external affairs ministry said the Pope granted Modi a private audience at the Apostolic Palace, and the two leaders discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences for people around the world.

They also discussed the challenge posed by climate change, and Modi briefed the Pope about India’s initiatives to combat the phenomenon and the country’s success in administering one billion Covid-19 vaccination doses. The Pope appreciated India’s assistance to countries in need during the pandemic, the ministry said.

The Pope also accepted Modi’s invitation to visit India.

Ahead of Modi’s meeting with the Pope, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla told reporters on Friday the Vatican had not set an agenda for the meet. Shringla had also said that issues covering a range of areas, including general global perspectives, Covid-19 and health issues, and working together to maintain peace and tranquillity were expected to figure in the discussions.

Modi is in Italy to attend the G20 Summit during October 30-31. He will then travel to the UK to attend COP26 at Glasgow. He is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the margins of the G20 Summit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Watch: Rahul Gandhi takes a ride on Goa's 'motorcycle taxi' in Panaji

Mehbooba Mufti urges PM Modi to intervene in arrests of Kashmiri students

5 big changes coming into effect from November 1. Check details here

In Goa, Rahul Gandhi ‘guarantees’ to protect state from becoming ‘coal hub’
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP