Home / India News / PM Modi meets women boxers who won medals at world championship | Video
india news

PM Modi meets women boxers who won medals at world championship | Video

Nikhat Zareen clinched the gold in the flyweight (52kg) division with a facile 5-0 win over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the final of the Women's World Championship in Istanbul.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Women's World Boxing Championships 2022 gold medalist boxer Nikhat Zareen in New Delhi. (PTI)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 07:08 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met women boxers Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda who recently won medals in the World Boxing Championships in Turkey.

Zareen clinched the coveted gold in the flyweight (52kg) division with a facile 5-0 win over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the final of the Women's World Championships in Istanbul on May 19, thus becoming only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion. Moun and Hooda bagged bronze medals.

Since winning a gold medal in the flyweight division at the Women's Junior and Youth World Boxing Championship in Turkey in 2011, it has been a difficult journey for Zareen.

In the 2019 edition of the senior World Championships, Mary Kom was preferred over Zareen because of her consistent performances despite the latter asking for a fair trial from the BFI. Mark Kom went on to claim her eighth world medal, a bronze.

Topics
narendra modi nikhat zareen women's boxing
