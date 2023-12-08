PM Modi most popular global leader with 76% approval. Check list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked as the most popular leader in the world, with 76 percent of respondents approving of his leadership, while only 18 percent disapprove, according to a weekly survey by Morning Consult, a US-based decision intelligence company.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate with poster of PM Narendra Modi after getting majority in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh Assembly Election at BJP Party Office in Kolkata.(Hindustan Times)

The latest approval ratings, collected from November 29 to December 5, are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country. In India, the sample size ranges from roughly 500 to 5,000.

Mexican leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador secured second place in the popularity chart with a 66 per cent approval rating, while 29 per cent expressed disapproval of his leadership. Similarly, Swiss leader Alain Berset received a 58 per cent approval rating, with 28 per cent expressing disapproval.

Most popular leaders of world | Top 10

The top 10 leaders based on their approval percentage in the survey are as follows:

Narendra Modi (India) 76 per cent

2. Andrés Manuel López​Obrador (Mexico) 66 per cent

3. Alain Berset (Switzerland) 58 per cent

4. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil) 49 per cent

5. Anthony Albanese (Australia) 47 per cent

6. Giorgia Meloni (Italy) 41 per cent

7. Alexander De Croo (Belgium) 37 per cent

9. Joe Biden (U.S.) 37 per cent

10. Pedro Sánchez (Spain) 37 per cent

While PM Modi remains the most popular leader among the surveyed government leaders, the survey indicates a moderate dip in his approval percentage. As of November 20, statistics showed that PM Modi enjoyed a 78 percent approval rating and only a 17 percent disapproval rating.

The global leader data is derived from a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of up to +/-4 percentage points.

All interviews are conducted online among nationally representative samples of adults. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population.

