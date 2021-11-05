‘All maths and jyotirlingas are connected with us today': PM Modi at Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a rebuilt statue of Adi Shankaracharya in the Kedarnath Temple situated in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand and inaugurated re-development projects worth ₹130 crore at Kedarnath. The 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya was reconstructed after it was washed away in the devastating flood of Uttarakhand in 2013.

Speaking during the event, the Prime Minister said, “All maths and 'jyotirlingas' in the country are connected with us today," as he inaugurated the redevloped samadhi sthal. “You all are witness to the inauguration of Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi here today. His devotees are present here in spirit. All maths and 'jyotirlingas' in the country are connected with us today," he said.

He also recalled the destruction caused by the floods in 2013 and said, “people used to think if Kedarnath could be redeveloped. But a voice within me always told me that it will be redeveloped again and it will be more majestic than before."

The recelopment projects of Uttarakhand has been the dream project of PM Modi. Over the time, he has been personally reviwing the construction work. “I have regularly reviewed redevelopment works at Kedarnath from Delhi. I reviewed progress of different works being carried out here through drone footage. I want to thank all 'rawals' here for their guidance for these works," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other senior officials during the launch event. "Under the Prime Minister's leadership, development projects worth crores of rupees have been inaugurated in the state in the last five years. Work is underway on a railway project between Rishikesh and Karanprayag," said the chief minister. "Work is in progress on Char Dham all-weather road under govt's Bharat Mala project," he also said.

The reconstructed statue of Guru Shankaracharya weighs 35 tonnes and it has been made by Mysore-based sculptors from chlorite schist, a rock that is known to withstand rain, sunshine and harsh climate, according to officials. It has been built by excavating land just behind the Kedarnath temple and in the middle of the samadhi area.

The projects that were inaugurated include Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered prayers and performed 'aarti' at the Kedarnath Temple. He was seen sitting inside the sanctum sanctorum of the 8th-century temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in photos tweeted by news agency ANI. He then undertook a circumambulation of the Kedarnath shrine after offering prayers.

