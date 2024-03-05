PM Modi offers prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Telangana's Secunderabad during his visit to the state. In the video shared by news agency ANI, Modi was seen offering prayers to the goddess while two priests at the temple helped him to perform ‘archana’ –a personal puja performed by temple priests, where the devotee's name, birth star, and family lineage are recited. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Telangana's Secunderabad on Tuesday.(ANI)

Modi is visiting multiple states other than Telangana, including Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar, which began on Monday and will end on Wednesday. He inaugurated several developmental projects during his visit and is set to inaugurate more during the course of his visit to these states.

On Tuesday, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth over ₹7,200 crore in Sangareddy, approximately 60 km away. These projects span various vital sectors, including transportation, energy, and infrastructure.

What projects were inaugurated during Modi's Telangana visit?

-PM Modi inaugurated the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport, established by the Airports Authority of India to enhance research and development (R&D) in the civil aviation sector.

-Additionally, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for three National Highway projects. He also laid the foundation stone for the six-laning of the 29 km long Pune-Hyderabad Section of NH-65, enhancing connectivity to major industrial centres like the Pashamylaram industrial area in Telangana.

-During the event in Hyderabad, the prime minister inaugurated the doubling and electrification of the Sanathnagar-Moula Ali rail line, along with unveiling six new station buildings.

-Modi also flagged off the inaugural MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) Train Service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli via Moula Ali-Sanathnagar, extending suburban train services in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad regions to new areas for the first time.

-An Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline, a 1,212-km product pipeline with a capacity of 4.5 MMTPA. This pipeline ensures the safe and cost-effective transportation of petroleum products from Paradip Refinery to delivery stations in Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram, and Vijayawada (in Andhra Pradesh), as well as Malkapur near Hyderabad (in Telangana).

(With inputs from agencies)