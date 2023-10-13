PM Modi inaugurates 9th P20 Summit in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in New Delhi.

The summit is being hosted by the Parliament under the broader framework of India's G20 Presidency.

Addressing the summit, Modi said that it is the “mahakumbh” of parliamentary practices of the world.

“I welcome you at the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) on behalf of 140 crore Indians. This Summit is like a 'mahakumbh' of parliamentary practices from across the world,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prime minister added that parliaments are an important place for debate and deliberations. He also hailed India's moon landing and the successful conclusion of the G20 summit.

“Today, we are hosting the P20 Summit. This Summit is also a medium to celebrate the power of the people of our country. P20 Summit is being organised in India, which is the mother of democracy and the world's biggest democracy too,” he pointed out.

The P20 Summit is being attended by Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries. Its theme is 'Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speakers and heads of the delegation of Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, European Parliament, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Turkiye, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Egypt and Bangladesh were present in the event. Notably, the representative of Canada did not attend the event, according to ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the prime minister's office, the P20 Summit will focus on the following four subjects - Transformation in People's Lives through Public Digital Platforms; Women-led development; Accelerating SDGs; and Sustainable Energy Transition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON