PM Modi ‘pained’ by Andhra temple stampede, Shah says 'deeply shocked'

At least 10 people died in a tragic stampede at broke out at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam on Saturday. Reacting to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "pained" by the incident and that he prays for the speedy recovery of those who got injured.

He also announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of who died in the stampede and ₹50,000 for those who got injured.

In a post on X, the prime minister's office wrote, “Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon.”

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”

How politicians reacted to the tragedy Union minister Amit Shah said that he was “shocked” by the incident and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

“The stampede incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, which resulted in the loss of devotees' lives, has deeply shocked me. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased devotees. I pray that the injured devotees recover quickly,” he wrote on X in Telugu.

Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu promptly reacted to the tragic incident and said that he has directed officials to make sure that those who got injured receive speedy and proper treatment. He also said that he has requested local officials to oversee relief measure on the ground.

“The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures,” he wrote on X.

Andhra Pradesh minister Lokesh Nara also extended condolences over the deaths caused by the stampede and said that he spoke to his fellow minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and instructed immediate assistance for those injured.

“The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple has caused the deaths of several devotees, plunging us into profound shock. A deep sorrow has gripped us on this Ekadashi day. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede. As soon as the information was received, I spoke with the officials, Minister Achchennaidu from the district, and local MLA Gauthu Shirish. I have instructed that immediate assistance be provided to the affected individuals,” he wrote on X.

Andhra Pradesh minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu reached the spot and met the bereaved families. He also visited the injured people receiving treatement and shared pictures from the spot.

“I reached the incident site immediately upon learning of the matter and oversaw the relief efforts…I pray that the souls of those who perished in this tragic incident find peace…Later, I visited the injured undergoing treatment at the Palasa government hospital and consoled them…Clear instructions were given to officials to ensure better medical services for the injured…The government will stand by the affected families,” he wrote.