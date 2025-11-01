Andhra stampede on cam: Disturbing videos show people stuck, crying for help

Visuals showed people stuck on the rails of a narrow passage, trying to escape the stampede. Several women were seen carrying puja baskets while yelling and screaming for help during the incident.

The incident took place when a massive crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi.

Distressing visuals surfaced the stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam, which killed at least 10 people and left many others injured on Saturday.

The disturbing footage also showed injured people being carried to ambulances to be taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

PM Modi, Andhra CM and other leaders react to Srikakulam stampede Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is “pained” by the stampede and offered condolences to those “who have lost their near and dear ones", according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He added, “I pray that the injured recover soon.”

Further, the prime minister announced that an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

In a statement posted on X, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

“The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I have instructed officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured.”

Union home minister Amit Shah said in a statement, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My condolences to the families of the devotees who lost their lives. Praying that the injured may recover at the earliest.”

Andhra minister Nara Lokesh said, “The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple has caused the deaths of several devotees, plunging us into profound shock. The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede. As soon as the information was received, I spoke with the officials, minister Achchennaidu from the district, and local MLA Gauthu Shirish. I have instructed that immediate assistance be provided to the affected individuals.”