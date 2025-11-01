Srikakulam stampede LIVE: 10 dead in Ekadashi rush, toll likely to go up; ₹2L ex-gratia announced

Live

Andhra Pradesh temple stampede LIVE updates: The incident took place as devotees gathered at the temple in Kasibugga on the occasion of Ekadashi.

At least ten people were killed in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam on Saturday. The incident took place as devotees gathered at the temple in Kasibugga on the occasion of Ekadashi. Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed “shock” at the incident and condoled the deaths of the devotees. “The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” Naidu said in a post on X. Naidu directed officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. He further requested local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures. What led to the incident? The incident occured even as a large crowd of people had gathered at the temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, which resulted in a sudden stampede situation. The injured persons were immediately rushed to the hospitals. Meanwhile, police personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control. PM Modi announces ex-gratia Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the stampede incident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the kin of the victims. The PMO also announced ₹50,000 for the injured persons. “Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon,” the PMO said in a post on X. ...Read More

