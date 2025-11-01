Srikakulam stampede LIVE: 10 dead in Ekadashi rush, toll likely to go up; ₹2L ex-gratia announced
Andhra Pradesh temple stampede LIVE updates: CM Naidu has requested local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures.
- 2 Mins agoAndhra agriculture minister visits incident site
- 17 Mins agoPM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased
- 36 Mins agoUnion home minister Amit Shah condoles Kasibugga deaths
- 58 Mins agoAndhra minister Nara Lokesh directs immediate assistance for affected individuals
- 1 Hr 11 Mins agoAdditional police personnel deployed at the site of the incident
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoState agriculture minister reaches temple
- 1 Hr 19 Mins agoWhat led to the incident?
- 1 Hr 24 Mins agoAt least nine killed in the stampede
- 1 Hr 38 Mins agoCM Chandrababu Naidu expresses shock, directs relief measures
At least ten people were killed in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam on Saturday. The incident took place as devotees gathered at the temple in Kasibugga on the occasion of Ekadashi. Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed “shock” at the incident and condoled the deaths of the devotees. “The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” Naidu said in a post on X....Read More
Naidu directed officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. He further requested local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures.
What led to the incident?
The incident occured even as a large crowd of people had gathered at the temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, which resulted in a sudden stampede situation.
The injured persons were immediately rushed to the hospitals. Meanwhile, police personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control.
PM Modi announces ex-gratia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the stampede incident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the kin of the victims. The PMO also announced ₹50,000 for the injured persons.
“Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon,” the PMO said in a post on X.
Srikakulam stampede news LIVE: Andhra agriculture minister visits incident site
Srikakulam stampede news LIVE: Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Friday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the Kasibugga temple stampede in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district.
In a post on social media, Atchannaidu said, “The news that 9 people lost their lives in a stampede at the Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, has caused profound grief. I reached the incident site immediately upon learning of the matter and oversaw the relief efforts.”
“I pray that the souls of those who perished in this tragic incident find peace,” he added. The minister said he later visited those injured in the incident at the Palasa government hospital and consoled them.
Atchannaidu said he had issued clear instructions to officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. “The government will stand by the affected families,” he said.
Srikakulam stampede news LIVE: PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said he was pained by the stampede incident in Srikakulam and announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the kin of the victims. The PMO also announced ₹50,000 for the injured persons.
“Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon,” the PMO said in a post on X.
Srikakulam stampede news LIVE: Union home minister Amit Shah condoles Kasibugga deaths
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday condoled the deaths in the stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam's Kasibugga.
“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My condolences to the families of the devotees who lost their lives. Praying that the injured may recover at the earliest,” Shah said in a post on X.
Srikakulam stampede news LIVE: Pawan Kalyan says govt will take possible measures to ensure best treatment for injured
Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan said that the state government would take all possible measures to ensure that the injured persons receive the best treatment.
“It is extremely tragic that 9 devotees lost their lives in a stampede that occurred due to thousands of devotees thronging for darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Palasa-Kasibugga town, Srikakulam district, on the occasion of Ekadashi. The fact that a child was also among them has deeply shaken us,” Kalyan said in a post on X.
“Expressing profound condolences to the families of the deceased, I assure them that the government will extend all kinds of support to them,” Kalyan said. The deputy CM requested the administrative machinery to regulate crowds at temples across the state during spiritually significant days and ensure no such accidents occur again.
Srikakulam stampede news LIVE: Andhra minister Nara Lokesh directs immediate assistance for affected individuals
Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh has directed for immediate assistance to be provided to the affected families in the aftermath of the stampede at the Venkateswara Temple.
“The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple has caused the deaths of several devotees, plunging us into profound shock. A deep sorrow has gripped us on this Ekadashi day,” Lokesh posted on X.
“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede. As soon as the information was received, I spoke with the officials, Minister Achchennaidu from the district, and local MLA Gauthu Shirish,” Lokesh said.
Srikakulam stampede news LIVE: Additional police personnel deployed at the site of the incident
Following the stampede, police teams reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Additional police teams have also been deployed to the site of the incident.
Srikakulam stampede news LIVE: State agriculture minister reaches temple
State agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu expressed reached the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga after the incident. The minister spoke to temple officials regarding the incident and the affected families, while directing for better medical care for the injured persons.
Srikakulam stampede news LIVE: What led to the incident?
A heavy rush of devotees at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately rushed to hospitals for treatment, while police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.
Srikakulam stampede news LIVE: At least nine killed in the stampede
At least nine persons were killed on Saturday following the stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district. The devotees had gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi.
Srikakulam stampede news LIVE: CM Chandrababu Naidu expresses shock, directs relief measures
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday condoled the deaths in the stampede which took place at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam.
“The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” Naidu said in a post on X.
The chief minister directed relief measures and instructed officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured.