7 feared dead after stampede breaks out at temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

Seven people are feared dead after a stampede broke out at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam on Saturday. The injured devotees have been rushed to the hospital.

In a statement posted on X, Andhra Pradesh Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. “The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking... I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured.”