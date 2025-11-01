7 feared dead after stampede breaks out at temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

Seven people are feared dead after a stampede broke out at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam on Saturday. The injured devotees have been rushed to the hospital.
In a statement posted on X, Andhra Pradesh Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. “The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking... I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured.”
The incident comes months after 41 people died and over 50 others were injured in a stampede on September 27 in Tamil Nadu’s Karur during a rally led by actor-politician and TVK chief Vijay.