A month after Karur stampede, TVK chief Vijay meets families of victims at Mamallapuram resort

Weeks after 41 people died and more than 50 others were injured during a stampede in Tamil Nadu’s Karur during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) rally, actor-politician and party chief Vijay met with the families of the victims in Mamallapuram on Monday. It was reportedly a closed-door meeting at a resort in the coastal town, and only party members were allowed inside the premises. TVK president Vijay during the September 27 rally in Karur where a stampede killed 41 people. (Photo: X/@TVKHQITWingOffl)

TVK booked several rooms to allow Vijay to personally meet the grieving families and express his condolences. However, party workers familiar with the development told Hindustan Times that only about thirty families of victims killed in the stampede agreed to meet Vijay.

ALSO READ | From celebration to tragedy: Karur rally site strewn with shoes and debris after stampede The meeting also sparked debate online as some users criticised the actor-politician for organising travel and accommodation for the affected families instead of visiting Karur himself to offer condolences. The party, however, said the arrangements were necessary due to logistical issues.

“Vijay going to Karur was the primary first choice, but we don’t want any controversy over his visit to Karur. After considering many options, we have now decided to bring the families near Chennai,” a member of the organising team told HT.

DMK spokesperson A Saravanan also criticised the move, saying, “Those who can go to the Supreme Court on the investigation into the stampede should surely have the same courage and strength to go to Karur. If there is a will, there is always a way.”

Karur stampede On September 27, 41 people died while over 50 others were injured during a stampede at a TVK rally addressed by Vijay in Karur.

The party also recently transferred an amount of ₹20 lakh to the families of the victims, Vijay said in a statement. “We had already announced on 28 September 2025 that an amount of ₹20 lakh had been transferred through RTGS on behalf of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on 18 October 2025 as a family welfare fund. I kindly request you to accept it as a gesture of our support and compassion,” he said.

ALSO READ | How Madras HC tore into TVK and Vijay over Karur stampede: ‘Main leader fled, vanished' On October 15, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin announced that a total compensation of ₹4.87 crore had been provided to the families of those who died in the stampede during Vijay’s rally in Karur.

Meanwhile, IPS officer Praveen Kumar arrived in Karur on October 17 to lead the CBI probe into the incident, following the Supreme Court’s order. A special CBI team, including Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramakrishnan, joined him to conduct the investigation.