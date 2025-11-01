Edit Profile
    Andhra stampede: What led to crowd surge at Srikakulam temple that left 10 dead?

    Srikakulam stampede: The number of casualties in the stampede at Venkateswara Swamy temple was expected to rise some of those injured were critical. 

    Updated on: Nov 1, 2025 1:50 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    At least 10 people were dead in a stampede at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam on Saturday. The death toll was likely to rise as some of the injured were in critical condition.

    Screengrab of the video showing the moment when crowd surge led to stampede at Andhra temple (PTI)
    Screengrab of the video showing the moment when crowd surge led to stampede at Andhra temple (PTI)

    Police said a sudden crowd surge led to the crush. Follow live updates of the stampede here.

    Condemning the incident, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, wrote on X, “The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims.”

    What caused the crowd surge?

    A large crowd had gathered at the temple on Saturday on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede.

    The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

    (Warning: Disturbing visuals, viewer discretion is advised)

    Police was deployed at the spot and authorities were working to bring the situation under control.

    State ministers express grief

    Several ministers of Andhra Pradesh have expressed grief over the incident that has caused the loss of lives.

    State agriculture minister K Atchannaidu expresses deep shock over the tragedy at the Venkateswara Swamy temple, while minister Atchannaidu rushed to the accident site immediately. He spoke with the temple authorities to gather details about the incident.

    He expressed his condolences to the affected families and directed officials to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured.

    In September, a crowd surge at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur led to death of at least 41 people. Probe hinted at overcrowding and Vijay's late arrival as the cause for the tragic incident. Eyewitnesses said people eager to catch a glimpse of actor, surged towards the stage barricades which caused chaos.

    In the rush, several people fainted, including children who were separated from their families. Many were trampled upon as volunteers and police failed to intervene on time.

