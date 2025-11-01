Andhra stampede: What led to crowd surge at Srikakulam temple that left 10 dead?

Condemning the incident, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, wrote on X, “The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims.”
What caused the crowd surge?
A large crowd had gathered at the temple on Saturday on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede.
The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.
(Warning: Disturbing visuals, viewer discretion is advised)
Police was deployed at the spot and authorities were working to bring the situation under control.
State ministers express grief
Several ministers of Andhra Pradesh have expressed grief over the incident that has caused the loss of lives.
State agriculture minister K Atchannaidu expresses deep shock over the tragedy at the Venkateswara Swamy temple, while minister Atchannaidu rushed to the accident site immediately. He spoke with the temple authorities to gather details about the incident.
He expressed his condolences to the affected families and directed officials to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured.