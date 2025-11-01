Andhra stampede: What led to crowd surge at Srikakulam temple that left 10 dead?

At least 10 people were dead in a stampede at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam on Saturday. The death toll was likely to rise as some of the injured were in critical condition. Screengrab of the video showing the moment when crowd surge led to stampede at Andhra temple (PTI)

Police said a sudden crowd surge led to the crush. Follow live updates of the stampede here.

Condemning the incident, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, wrote on X, “The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims.”

What caused the crowd surge? A large crowd had gathered at the temple on Saturday on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede.

The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

(Warning: Disturbing visuals, viewer discretion is advised)