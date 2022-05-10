PM Modi pays homage to heroes of India’s First War of Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to all heroes of the 1857 uprising against the British empire, better known as India’s First War of Independence, for their outstanding courage. He said the uprising had ignited a spirit of patriotism and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule.

"On this day in 1857 began the historic First War of Independence, which ignited a spirit of patriotism among our fellow citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule," Modi said in a tweet.

"I pay homage to all those who were a part of the events of 1857 for their outstanding courage," he added.

During one of the events of May 10, 1857, Indian sepoys, fueled by anger over the issue of new gunpowder cartridges for the Enfield rifle, had attacked British officers and marched towards Delhi. The uprising that began in Meerut, later spread to Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

