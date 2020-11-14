e-paper
PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary

“My humble tribute to the country’s first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 07:21 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
PM Modi on Saturday paid tributes to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.
PM Modi on Saturday paid tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary.

“My humble tribute to the country’s first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

In India, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.

Nehru was fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’ and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as ‘Bal Diwas’ or Children’s Day in India.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day.

