IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma, says his ideals continue to motivate millions
india news

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma, says his ideals continue to motivate millions

On Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister recalled the heroic sacrifices of all those who devoted themselves towards India's freedom on Shaheed Diwas.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:42 AM IST
New Delhi: Statue of Mahatma Gandhi relocated in between Gate No 2 and 3 of Parliament House for the ongoing construction of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_20_2021_000192A)(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary, stating that his ideas continue to motivate millions.

In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is January 30, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.

On Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister recalled the heroic sacrifices of all those who devoted themselves towards India's freedom on Shaheed Diwas.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs' Day, we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India's freedom and the well-being of every Indian."

Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition.

Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi narendra modi new delhi martyrs day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP