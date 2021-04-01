Home / India News / PM Modi pays tributes to Shivakumara Swamiji on his birth anniversary
india news

PM Modi pays tributes to Shivakumara Swamiji on his birth anniversary

There has been a growing clamour from people of different walks of life, including politicians, for conferring "Bharat Ratna" on the late Swamiji.
PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 10:59 AM IST
"I bow to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. His innumerable efforts to serve society and care for the poor are widely remembered. We are deeply inspired by his noble thoughts and ideals," Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to late Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Math, a prominent Lingayat seminary in Karnataka, on his birth anniversary, and said his noble thoughts and ideals are deeply inspiring.

"I bow to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. His innumerable efforts to serve society and care for the poor are widely remembered. We are deeply inspired by his noble thoughts and ideals," Modi tweeted.

The Swamiji, who was known as the 'Walking God' among his countless followers, had passed away in January, 2019 at the age of 111.

Known as "trivida dasohi" for his triple sacraments - food, shelter and education - among his followers, Shivakumara Swamiji was considered as the incarnation of Basavanna, the 12th century social reformer, as he accepted all irrespective of their religion or caste.

There has been a growing clamour from people of different walks of life, including politicians, for conferring "Bharat Ratna" on the late Swamiji.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kumbh 2021: NMCG develops infrastructure to stop sewage water flowing into Ganga

India's annual power usage falls for first time in 35 years due to lockdowns

Protests over Modi visit an excuse. Hefazat’s real aim to radicalise Bangladesh

Chhattisgarh to distribute booklets on Constitution among students

After Swamiji's demise, the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had written to Modi urging him to confer the country's highest civilian order on the late seer.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also tweeted paying tributes to the Swamiji and said, "his life itself is a message, the path he walked is a path of achievement. Let his grace on the state, continue forever."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP