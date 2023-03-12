PM Modi pays tributes to social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Mar 12, 2023 03:53 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary, saying he devoted himself to serving others and nurturing a society that is inclusive and just.

Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal was a thinker and social reformer of the 19th century.

"Tributes to Sri Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary. He devoted himself to serving others and nurturing a society that is inclusive and just," Modi said in a tweet.

"He undertook numerous efforts to empower the downtrodden as well. His thoughts keep inspiring people across generations," Modi said.

