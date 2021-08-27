Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi praises Bengaluru student for his paintings, views on public health
india news

PM Modi praises Bengaluru student for his paintings, views on public health

Expressing happiness at the interest and devotion of young people in creative fields, Modi wrote to Steven Harris that the paintings showed his talent for experiencing things deeply, a PMO statement said, sharing the paintings.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 08:21 AM IST
PM Modi lauded the young artist for his views about public health and welfare during the current difficult period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised a 20-year-old Bengaluru student after he sent him two beautiful paintings of his and a letter as well.

Expressing happiness at the interest and devotion of young people in creative fields, Modi wrote to Steven Harris that the paintings showed his talent for experiencing things deeply, a PMO statement said, sharing the paintings.

"The minute expressions executed with subtlety are heartwarming," the prime minister said.

He also lauded the young artist for his views about public health and welfare during the current difficult period.

Modi said that the vaccination campaign, discipline and collective efforts of 130 crore Indians are providing strength to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister expressed hope that people will be inspired by the Steven’s effort to spread positivity, the PMO said.

Steven had told the prime minister in his letter that he is painting for the last 15 years and has won more than 100 awards at various levels.

He described Modi as his inspiration and praised India’s vaccination programme in the fight against the coronavirus, it added.

