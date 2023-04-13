Home / India News / PM Modi raises Indian mission security issue with UK's Rishi Sunak

PM Modi raises Indian mission security issue with UK's Rishi Sunak

PM Modi discussed security concerns of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK with Sunak after attacks by pro-Khalistan groups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raised concerns over the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the United Kingdom during a telephone conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak. PM Modi called for strong action against anti-India elements and also raised the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting on November 16, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. (REUTERS File Photo)
During the phone call, PM Modi requested progress on the return of the fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system. In response, Sunak assured the security of the Indian mission and its personnel and conveyed that the UK considers the attack on the Indian High Commission totally unacceptable.

The two leaders held the telephonic conversation weeks after some pro-Khalistan protesters pulled down a tricolour flying atop Indian High Commission in London.

The leaders discussed several bilateral issues, including the India-UK Roadmap 2030 and the need for a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries. The two leaders also discussed the upcoming G20 Summit to be held in September 2023 and PM Modi invited Sunak to attend.

"PM Modi invited PM Sunak for the G20 Summit to be held in September 2023. PM Sunak appreciated the progress made under India’s Presidency of the G20 and reiterated the UK’s full support to India’s initiatives and their success," the release said.

They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in trade and economic sectors. They agreed to remain in contact and continue working towards the strengthening of the India-UK relationship.

