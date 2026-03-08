PM Modi reacts as India clinch T20 World Cup: 'Remarkable triumph'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Team India on the historic T20 World Cup win against New Zealand and said the “triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork”. PM Modi on Sunday congratulated India for victory in T20 World Cup. (PTI)

India on Sunday beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Ahmedabad stadium to become the first team to retain the men's Twenty20 World Cup title.

“Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy,” PM Modi said in a post on X.