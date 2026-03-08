PM Modi reacts as India clinch T20 World Cup: 'Remarkable triumph'
India on Sunday beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Ahmedabad stadium to become the first team to retain the men's Twenty20 World Cup title.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Team India on the historic T20 World Cup win against New Zealand and said the “triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork”.
“Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy,” PM Modi said in a post on X.
India's second consecutive T20 win
The Men in Blue dominated the final on Sunday to beat New Zealand and become world champions for a second time. With their 2026 win, India is now only team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups and the first to claim the title on home soil, becoming three-time champions in the process.
Facing a nervous and erratic New Zealand bowling attack, India’s top order produced a relentless display of power-hitting. Three of the top batters struck half-centuries as India piled up a daunting 255 for 5 - the highest ever posted in a T20 World Cup final.
The bowlers then completed the job with authority, never allowing New Zealand to settle as they bundled the visitors for 159 runs with an over to spare. The 96-run demolition job is the biggest winning margin in a T20 World Cup final.
