PM Modi reacts to 'Aurangzeb' jibe: 'Got 104th abuse today'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said as the election bugle has been sounded, the opposition hurled the 104th abuse on him calling him Aurangzeb and calling for PM's 'beheading'. "I have been called Aurangzeb; there has been a call to 'behead' me. Amid all these positive, and negative comments, the world will see its biggest election," Narendra Modi said at News18 Rising Bharat summit. Despite all these abuses, people have made up their minds to elect the Modi government for the third term, the PM said adding that the roadmap of the new government has already been laid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said despite all the abuses hurled at him, people have made up their mind to re-elect the Modi government.(Hindustan Times)

"Today, when the poor bless me, the opposition abuses me and the poor both but it does not make any difference. The country has already made up its mind – Phir ek baar Modi sarkar," PM Modi said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said Aurangzeb was born at a place in Gujarat near Narendra Modi's village. "Shivaji was born in Maharashtra and Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat, near to Narendra Modi's village. That's why Aurangzeb mindset is attacking us (Maharashtra)," Sanjay Raut said in a veiled jibe.

A video surfaced on social media as BJP leaders shared it calling it a meeting of the INDIA block where the leaders gave a call 'to behead Modi'.

Narendra Modi reacted to both controversial comments and dismissed them as he elaborated on his 'nation first' approach to work. "Earlier it was asked why ED and CBI did not act against the powerful. Now the powerful, corrupt people are asking why agencies are acting against them," PM Modi said.

"Our govt is employing technology to catch the corrupt, and therefore it's easier to nab them. Today, it's becoming hard to hide money trails, and therefore, stashs of money are being found now from beds and walls. A bundle of notes are being unearthed from a Congress MP's home, from Trinamool leaders' home… and hence they are rattled.