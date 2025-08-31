PM Modi receives ‘very special welcome’ from Indian diaspora in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared glimpses of a “very special welcome” he received from members of the Indian diaspora in Tianjin, China, as he arrived for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The visit marks Modi’s first trip to China in seven years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces a child during a rousing welcome from the Indian community upon his arrival at a hotel, in Tianjin on Saturday.(ANI)

“China's Indian community accorded a very special welcome in Tianjin. Here are some glimpses,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X. The reception featured traditional Kathak and Odissi dances, accompanied by classical music, highlighting India’s rich cultural legacy.

An Odissi performer, Zhang Jinghui told news agency ANI, “I felt a little nervous but it is a great honour for me and my crew... He asked me where I learned this. I learned from India and my guruji is Sanchita Bhattacharyaa from Kolkata.”

Diaspora members express pride

Several diaspora members shared their enthusiasm after meeting the Prime Minister.

Saubhik Mandal, a scientist working in Shanghai, said, “It was a great experience. I have come from Shanghai and I work here as a scientist...I saw PM Modi in person...There is an immense opportunity in the biotech sector...With the population of the two countries, the industry can grow. PM Modi says 'perform, reform and transform'. This is excellent.”

Zhuang Jing, who performed on the tabla, added, “It was so exciting. I think we did our best. I think the PM liked our classical music. It was an honour. He is such a nice person, I had never expected.”

PM Modi is in China on a two-day official visit to participate in the SCO Summit. He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the visit.