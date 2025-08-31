Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

PM Modi receives ‘very special welcome’ from Indian diaspora in China

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 12:40 am IST

The reception organised to welcome PM Modi featured traditional Kathak and Odissi dances, accompanied by classical music.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared glimpses of a “very special welcome” he received from members of the Indian diaspora in Tianjin, China, as he arrived for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The visit marks Modi’s first trip to China in seven years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces a child during a rousing welcome from the Indian community upon his arrival at a hotel, in Tianjin on Saturday.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces a child during a rousing welcome from the Indian community upon his arrival at a hotel, in Tianjin on Saturday.(ANI)

“China's Indian community accorded a very special welcome in Tianjin. Here are some glimpses,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X. The reception featured traditional Kathak and Odissi dances, accompanied by classical music, highlighting India’s rich cultural legacy.

An Odissi performer, Zhang Jinghui told news agency ANI, “I felt a little nervous but it is a great honour for me and my crew... He asked me where I learned this. I learned from India and my guruji is Sanchita Bhattacharyaa from Kolkata.”

Diaspora members express pride

Several diaspora members shared their enthusiasm after meeting the Prime Minister.

Saubhik Mandal, a scientist working in Shanghai, said, “It was a great experience. I have come from Shanghai and I work here as a scientist...I saw PM Modi in person...There is an immense opportunity in the biotech sector...With the population of the two countries, the industry can grow. PM Modi says 'perform, reform and transform'. This is excellent.”

Zhuang Jing, who performed on the tabla, added, “It was so exciting. I think we did our best. I think the PM liked our classical music. It was an honour. He is such a nice person, I had never expected.”

PM Modi is in China on a two-day official visit to participate in the SCO Summit. He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the visit.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Modi receives ‘very special welcome’ from Indian diaspora in China
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On