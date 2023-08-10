PM Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi on Manipur: They speak of Mother India's death

The no-confidence motion is a gift from God, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday on the no-confidence motion in Parliament. Referring to the no-confidence motion of 2018, PM Modi said it has always been auspicious for the government. “In the no-confidence motion of 2018, they did not even get as many votes as their strength. This is not a floor test for the government, but for the opposition,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi speaking on the no-confidence motion on Thursday.

Referring to the bills which came up in this session, PM Modi said the opposition parties have no interest in these bills-- in the welfare of the people.

In a banter, PM Modi asked why the opposition does not come prepared as in the debate of the no-confidence motion, all sixers came from the treasury bench, PM Modi said. "I gave you 5 years' time. I told you in 2018 only that come prepared in 2023," PM Modi said.

Calling the approach of the opposition like that of an ostrich, PM Modi said the abuse of the opposition is like the 'kala teeka' in the development of the country.

'Made tonic of opposition's abuse'

"The favourite slogan of the opposition is Modi teri kabar khudegi. In the past three days, they used the choicest of abuses against me searching from the dictionary. But I will tell you a secret. I made a tonic out of those abuses," PM Modi said.

'Did a call come from Kolkata?' PM Modi's swipe at Congress

As PM Modi started his speech, he spoke about the earlier no-confidence motions and how the leader of the House spoke prominently in the debate. "This time, what has become of Adhir ji (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury)? His party didn't give him the opportunity to speak...It was your (Lok Sabha speaker) generosity that you allowed him to speak today even when their time slot had concluded. Lekin gud ka gobar kaise karna usmein ye mahir hain...I don't know what your compulsion is, why has Adhir babu been sidelined. Maybe there was a phone call from Kolkata, Congress insults him again and again...Hum Adhir babu ke prati apni poori samvedna vyakt karte hain…" PM Modi said.

‘True that Hanuman did not set Lanka on fire’

In a direct jibe to Rahul Gandhi's statement on Wednesday, PM Modi said it is true that pride set Lanka on fire – referring to the pride of the Congress.

PM Modi on Manipur

Assuring the people of Manipur of peace and development, PM Modi said the country stands with Manipur and peace will be restored there. “But they spoke of Mother India's death,” PM Modi said referring to Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat mata has been killed in Manipur statement.

