PM Modi's Covid-19 meeting 'super flop', feel humiliated: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a meeting to discuss the Covid-19 situation. Terming the meeting a "superflop," Banerjee said that chief ministers were not allowed to speak in the meeting which was also attended by 54 district magistrates of 10 states with high Covid-19 caseload.

Banerjee also said that the chief ministers "feel humiliated" as they were reduced to puppets.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held an interaction with district officials along with the respective chief ministers to discuss Covid-19 management strategy as the deadly virus seems to be spreading more in the rural areas. During the meeting, PM Modi spoke about developing a strategy based on the local experiences of the districts. He also said the infection was now a cause of concern for young people and children.

PM Modi will interact with the district magistrates and field officials of 10 States-Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh.

On May 18 as well, PM Modi had interacted with 46 district magistrates from nine states virtually.

West Bengal chief minister's participation at the high-level meet comes after several such meetings being missed by her over the past few months.

On April 8, Banerjee who is known for her vocal criticism of the Centre, reportedly skipped a meeting called by PM Modi to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state. On March 17 as well, She skipped the meeting of chief ministers chaired by the Prime Minister over growing cases of Covid-19 and the vaccination drive.

According to an ANI report, she has also skipped several meetings convened by Niti Aayog over the past few years.