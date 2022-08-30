PM Modi’s Economic Advisory Council releases ‘Roadmap for India@100’

The Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister (EAC-PM) on Tuesday launched the ‘Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100’ that will guide the path of India to become a higher-income economy by 2047, when the country will mark the 100th year of Independence.

The roadmap is created in collaboration with EAC-PM, the Institute for Competitiveness and Dr. Christian Ketels from Harvard Business School. The report was released in New Delhi in the presence of EAC-PM chairman Dr. Bibek Debroy, India’s G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Ayog, Amitabh Kant, chairman of the Institute of Competitiveness, Dr. Amit Kapoor, Harvard professors Dr. Christian Ketels and Michael E. Porter.

“The Prime Minister charged us to think about the next 25 years. No policy that will be decided today will last for 25 years. But if we manage to affect the thinking about India’s competitiveness and what it takes for this country to grow, then actually I think we have the opportunity to have an impact for many years into the future,” said Dr. Christian Ketels.

He said that India is one of the few countries that was able to achieve “high long-term prosperity growth” and “avoided deep crises”. He further added, “India’s performance has global ramifications. How India addresses its competitiveness challenges and harnesses opportunities will affect how different countries address challenges they face.”

India@100 is a roadmap for the country’s development journey towards the centennial year that proposes policy goals and principles and approaches for steering the economy in the direction of sustainability, said EAC-PM.

“Government policies shape the context in which enterprises and individuals function. For the Indian development trajectory to reach higher levels of competitiveness, the focus must be on government policies and the enterprises and individuals functioning in the environment shaped by these policies,” Dr. Bibek Debroy said in his keynote address.

