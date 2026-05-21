PM Modi’s five-nation visit secured key investments for India: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-nation visit, which just concluded, has helped secure investments for the country that will pave the way for economic empowerment and buttress self-reliance.

Five days, five countries, but one clear message - India is standing strong on the global stage and the world is looking at India with respect, Union minister Piyush Goyal said. (PTI)

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“Five days, five countries, but one clear message - India is standing strong on the global stage and the world is looking at India with respect. This was not just a trip on the diplomatic-political stage, there are 57 outcomes that will shape India’s future and strengthen our self-reliance,” Goyal said while addressing the media at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters.

Referring to the deals inked between India and the European countries and the investment that is expected, the minister said India is now a preferred global destination, and this is not merely a coincidence but a well-thought-out strategy.

To a question on the upcoming visit of the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Goyal said the two countries share a very strong and powerful partnership. He said PM Modi is frequently called by his “friend, the US President”.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are both friends, consequential and important trading partners. We have a strategic partnership on critical minerals, we are working together on new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Machine Learning... We have finalised an interim phase one of a bilateral trade agreement, with which India will get preferential access, compared to our competitors, to the large US market...” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are both friends, consequential and important trading partners. We have a strategic partnership on critical minerals, we are working together on new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Machine Learning... We have finalised an interim phase one of a bilateral trade agreement, with which India will get preferential access, compared to our competitors, to the large US market...” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said Rubio’s visit is extremely timely and reflects the growing partnership between the US and India, which will provide new opportunities to the youth, farmers and women. “Investment worth nearly ₹6 lakh crore was announced for India by the US... This is why we are called the trusted partner of the world,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Rubio’s visit is extremely timely and reflects the growing partnership between the US and India, which will provide new opportunities to the youth, farmers and women. “Investment worth nearly ₹6 lakh crore was announced for India by the US... This is why we are called the trusted partner of the world,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Goyal accused opposition parties, particularly Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, of exhibiting frustration after losing election after election. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goyal accused opposition parties, particularly Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, of exhibiting frustration after losing election after election. {{/usCountry}}

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“The world views India and Prime Minister Modi with great trust and Rahul Gandhi continues to display a negative outlook through his statements and speeches.

It is a different matter that the people of India are rejecting him one after another,” Goyal said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Smriti Kak Ramachandran ...Read More Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. Read Less

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