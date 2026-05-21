...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

PM Modi’s five-nation visit secured key investments for India: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-nation visit, which just concluded, has helped secure investments for the country

Published on: May 21, 2026 05:27 pm IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Advertisement

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-nation visit, which just concluded, has helped secure investments for the country that will pave the way for economic empowerment and buttress self-reliance.

Five days, five countries, but one clear message - India is standing strong on the global stage and the world is looking at India with respect, Union minister Piyush Goyal said. (PTI)

“Five days, five countries, but one clear message - India is standing strong on the global stage and the world is looking at India with respect. This was not just a trip on the diplomatic-political stage, there are 57 outcomes that will shape India’s future and strengthen our self-reliance,” Goyal said while addressing the media at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters.

Referring to the deals inked between India and the European countries and the investment that is expected, the minister said India is now a preferred global destination, and this is not merely a coincidence but a well-thought-out strategy.

To a question on the upcoming visit of the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Goyal said the two countries share a very strong and powerful partnership. He said PM Modi is frequently called by his “friend, the US President”.

“The world views India and Prime Minister Modi with great trust and Rahul Gandhi continues to display a negative outlook through his statements and speeches.

It is a different matter that the people of India are rejecting him one after another,” Goyal said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

us secretary of state piyush goyal
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / PM Modi’s five-nation visit secured key investments for India: Piyush Goyal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.