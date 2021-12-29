Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi's January visit to UAE postponed amid Omicron concerns

According to South Block sources, PM Modi's visit to the UAE and Kuwait will have to be rescheduled due to the rising number of Omicron cases and could possible be held in February.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE in January. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 02:44 PM IST
ByShishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to UAE and Kuwait has been postponed amid Omicron concerns. The scheduled visit was on January 6.

According to South Block sources, the visit will have to be rescheduled due to the rising number of Omicron cases and could possible be held in February.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has been raging across the globe, severely affecting the United States and Europe. In the US, Omicron is now the dominant virus replacing Delta. In the UK, Covid-19 cases have been breaking records daily due to the fast spread of Omicron.

In India, the situation is so far under control, with nearly 800 cases reported since the discovery of Omicron in South Africa on November 24.

The UAE, a federation of seven emirates, on Monday reported 1,732 new coronavirus cases and one death.

Abu Dhabi has tightened requirements to enter the country following the rapid spread of Covid-19 there.

Vaccinated individuals will require a green status on their mobile-phone health app, while those who aren’t inoculated will need a negative PCR test to enter the emirate from December 30, according to Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

Till now, the UAE has reported 755,000 cases and 2,160 deaths due to the coronavirus disease. The active cases stand at 10,186.

