PM Modi's mega employment push, directs 10 lakh recruitments in 18 months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the status of human resources across all government departments and ministries, thereby instructing that the recruitment of ten lakh people be carried out in the next 18 months, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted. The prime minister's review meeting comes more than two months after he suggested the secretaries of the central government to take immediate steps to fill up existing vacancies in the ministries and departments, news agency PTI had quoted cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba.

During his meeting with the secretaries on April 2, the prime minister had stressed that employment should be the focus of all government interventions in public and private sectors. The cabinet secretary had written to the secretaries and requested them to initiate immediate action on the prime minister's suggestion.

The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

