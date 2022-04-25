Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi's message to France's Macron on poll win: 'Look forward to deepen ties'

French elections: Many world leaders, including Joe Biden, congratulated Macron. 
Emmanuel Macron, France's president, speaks to supporters following the second round of voting in the French presidential election in Paris, France, on Sunday, Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 09:00 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted a congratulatory message for France’s Emmanuel Macron for winning a second term as the country’s president. The 44-year-old - despite many political challenges - defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pin with a comfortable margin. He is the first president in 20 years to return for a consecutive term.

In his tweet, PM Modi said: “Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership. (sic.)”

Tweets have been pouring out for Macron since his win became clear as votes were counted on Sunday. His victory is said to be a relief for the West and even the investors with fears over disruptions in policies diminishing.

“Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change (sic),” US president Joe Biden tweeted.

In Ukraine, where the war has been raging for more than two months now after Russia launched an offensive, the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, called Macron “France’s true friend”. “Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron , a true friend of Ukraine, for his re-election! I wish him further success for the good of the people. I appreciate his support and I am convinced that we are moving forward together towards new common victories. Towards a strong and united Europe! (sic)” he wrote.

Macron rival Le Pin was said to be an admirer of Russia’s Vladimir Putin in the past, which led to speculation that France may see a shift in policies if she won.

Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

