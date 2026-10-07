PM Modi’s public life dedicated to nation: Amit Shah at Gurugram Seva Jyoti Yatra

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year public life has been dedicated to the service of the nation and society.

The Gurugram programme came on the day PM Modi completed 25 years as a head of government. (Reuters file photo)

Shah was addressing the national-level Seva Jyoti Yatra at Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Udyan in Gurugram, organised as part of the BJP’s month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan marking 25 years of Modi’s public life. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present at the programme.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shah said PM Modi’s life had been devoted to the country and that his leadership had brought about changes aimed at improving the lives of people across sections of society.

Deep Dive What are the key objectives of the Seva Jyoti Yatra organized by the BJP? The Seva Jyoti Yatra aims to connect public participation with the vision of a developed India, promoting service, development, and welfare initiatives among citizens. Why is PM Modi's 25-year public service journey significant for India? PM Modi's 25-year public service journey is significant as it highlights his dedication to nation-building and societal improvement, influencing various sectors and inspiring public participation. How can individuals participate in the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan? Individuals can participate in the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan by registering as volunteers through the Namo Seva Haryana portal and engaging in various service activities outlined in the campaign.

The Gurugram programme was also attended by Haryana BJP in-charge Smriti Irani, state BJP president Archana Gupta and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

The campaign, which began on September 17 and will continue till October 17, is aimed at connecting public participation with the idea of a developed India. The Seva Jyoti Yatra is being used to take the message of service, development and welfare to people and encourage greater participation in nation-building.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Gupta had said the campaign was intended to turn the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 into a people’s movement rather than keeping it limited to a government programme. She also highlighted cleanliness, natural farming and water conservation as areas where greater public participation was needed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta had said the campaign was intended to turn the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 into a people’s movement rather than keeping it limited to a government programme. She also highlighted cleanliness, natural farming and water conservation as areas where greater public participation was needed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read:‘We will do it’: PM Modi’s self-confidence mantra for ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047

As part of the campaign, the Haryana BJP has also launched the Namo Seva Haryana portal to facilitate registration of volunteers for service activities. Other initiatives include facilitating cataract surgeries for needy patients and helping eligible beneficiaries access government welfare schemes under the Seva Setu initiative.

The Gurugram programme came on the day PM Modi completed 25 years as a head of government, having taken oath as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The administration had made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for Shah’s visit. Authorities coordinated arrangements for the movement of participants, parking, entry and exit at the venue and security along the yatra route. A district-wide ban on drones, paragliders and other unmanned aerial or flying objects was also imposed for Wednesday as a security measure.