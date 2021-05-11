Home / India News / PM Modi salutes hardwork of scientists on National Technology Day
india news

PM Modi salutes hardwork of scientists on National Technology Day

PM Modi said that in any challenging situation, the scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and worked to mitigate the challenge.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 12:04 PM IST
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the hard work of the scientists on the occasion of National Technology Day and remembered the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests. "On National Technology Day, we salute the hard work and tenacity of our scientists and those passionate about technology. We remember with pride the 1998 Pokhran Tests, which demonstrated India’s scientific and technological prowess," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi said that in any challenging situation, the scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and worked to mitigate the challenge. "Over the last year, they have worked industriously to fight Covid-19. I appreciate their spirit and remarkable zeal," he added.

National Technology Day is celebrated every year in India on May 11 to commemorate the achievements of engineers and scientists in the field of science and technology.

This year, the theme of the National Technology Day is 'Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future'.

On May 11, 1998, India conducted three successful nuclear tests at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan under Operation Shakti, which was led by late president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Two more nuclear tests were conducted on May 13.

On this day, India also tested its first indigenous aircraft ‘Hansa-3’ designed by National Aerospace Laboratory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the hard work of the scientists on the occasion of National Technology Day and remembered the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests. "On National Technology Day, we salute the hard work and tenacity of our scientists and those passionate about technology. We remember with pride the 1998 Pokhran Tests, which demonstrated India’s scientific and technological prowess," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi said that in any challenging situation, the scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and worked to mitigate the challenge. "Over the last year, they have worked industriously to fight Covid-19. I appreciate their spirit and remarkable zeal," he added.

National Technology Day is celebrated every year in India on May 11 to commemorate the achievements of engineers and scientists in the field of science and technology.

This year, the theme of the National Technology Day is 'Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future'.

On May 11, 1998, India conducted three successful nuclear tests at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan under Operation Shakti, which was led by late president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Two more nuclear tests were conducted on May 13.

On this day, India also tested its first indigenous aircraft ‘Hansa-3’ designed by National Aerospace Laboratory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly couple steals hearts with their energetic dance moves. Watch

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP