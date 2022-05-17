Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi says Cannes Film Festival special in many ways, lauds Indo-French ties
india news

PM Modi says Cannes Film Festival special in many ways, lauds Indo-French ties

PM Modi, in his message, said it was heartening to note that a film by one of India's most renowned filmmakers, Satyajit Ray, had been restored for screening at the Cannes Classics section, at a time when India was celebrating his birth centenary.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Updated on May 17, 2022 04:28 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his delight about India's participation as a Country of Honour at Cannes Film Festival, 2022. 

“As India celebrates its 75th year of independence, 75th anniversary of Cannes Film Festival and 75 years of Indo-French diplomatic ties enhance pride associated with momentous milestones,” he said in his message.

The PM said it was heartening to note that a film by one of India's most renowned filmmakers, Satyajit Ray, had been restored for screening at the Cannes Classics section, at a time when India was celebrating the birth centenary of the legendary filmmaker.

“India is the largest film-producing country in the world. With films in many languages from different regions, the multifariousness of our film sector is remarkable,” he further said. 

“Films and society are mirror images of each other. Cinema showcases human emotions and expressions in an artistic manner, binding the world together with a common strand of entertainment,” he further said.

He said this edition of the festival was special in many ways. “Many Startups from India will showcase their strengths to the cinema world. India Pavilion will display facets of Indian cinema and promote international partnerships and learnings”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
pm modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP