Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi says India's bio-economy grown eight times since 2014, 'not too far from…'
india news

PM Modi says India's bio-economy grown eight times since 2014, 'not too far from…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the first-ever Biotech Startup Expo in India is a reflection of the expansive growth of the biotech sector in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:44 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's bio-economy has grown eight times in the last eight years and is not too far from joining the league of the top ten countries in the biotech global ecosystem. Addressing the Biotech Startup Expo 2022 in New Delhi, the prime minister said that the inaugural two-day event is a reflection of the expansive growth of the biotech sector in the country.

“India is being considered the land of opportunities in the biotech sector. Mainly 5 reasons - a diverse population, diverse climatic zones, talented human capital pool, efforts towards ease of doing business and demand of bio products - are responsible for it,” PM Modi told the gathering.

He said that the number of start-ups in India has increased from a few hundred to 70,000 in the last eight years across 60 different industries. He further added that more than 5,000 start-ups are associated with the biotech sector.

“The biotech sector is one of the most demand-driven sectors. Campaigns for Ease of Living in India over the years have created new possibilities for the biotech sector,” the prime minister said.

“Recently, we have achieved the target of 10 per cent blending of ethanol in petrol. India has also reduced the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by five years from 2030 to 2025," he added, asserting that all these efforts will create new employment opportunities in the biotech sector.

RELATED STORIES

Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Piyush Goyal, and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the inaugural event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
narendra modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP