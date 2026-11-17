Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Quad leaders had a productive discussion in Manila, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across key areas, including maritime security, trusted supply chains, emerging technologies and disaster response. In this image posted on Nov. 17, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, EAM S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and others during the Quad Leaders� Meeting, in Philippines. (narendramodi.in)

“Had a productive discussion with Quad leaders in Manila today. From maritime security and trusted supply chains to emerging technologies and disaster response, the Quad remains committed to delivering trusted solutions for the Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi shared on X.

He also said, “Today’s meeting has given fresh momentum to our shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, with concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation.”