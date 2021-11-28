Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi says this 'delicious' fruit from Arunachal Pradesh is a ‘must have’ in homes

Last year, Arunachal Pradesh became the first state to obtain organic certification for Kiwi under Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the fruit is a “must have” in homes
Published on Nov 28, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

A day after Union minister Kiren Rijiju launched certified organic kiwis from Arunachal Pradesh in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the fruit is a “must have” in homes. On Saturday, Rijiju posted on Twitter that people will forever keep demanding fresh kiwis from Arunachal Pradesh once they taste it, adding that the organically produced fruits will create huge commercial opportunities for progressive farmers.

Responding to the tweet, PM Modi said, “A must have in your homes! Arunachal Pradesh Kiwis are delicious.”

Last year, Arunachal Pradesh became the first state to obtain organic certification for Kiwi under Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region. The fruit that once grew wild in the region has become the only certified organic fruit of their kind in the country after Arunachal Pradesh farmers, over the years, slowly recognised its commercial value.

Rijiju said that the kiwis of Arunachal Pradesh are of the finest qualities in the world and is available for supply to multinational companies, retailers and individuals.

“A great moment for me as certified organic Kiwi fruit from Arunachal Pradesh is launched at New Delhi. The High quality fresh kiwi fruits of Arunachal Pradesh are made available for supply to MNC, retailers and individuals,” he tweeted.

The central government in collaboration with horticulture institutes has been working on value chain creation for kiwis due to its tremendous commercial potential. The commercial cultivation of kiwis has been extended from the Sub - Himalayan Regions of India to the mid-hills of Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Nilgiri Hills, according to the ministry of agriculture & farmers welfare.

