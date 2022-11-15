Home / India News / PM Modi set to attend G20 Summit in Bali

PM Modi set to attend G20 Summit in Bali

india news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 07:14 AM IST

G20 Summit: On Monday, Joe Biden-Xi Jinping meeting remained the highlight.

PM Modi arrives to attend the G-20 Summit. (MEA/ Twitter)
PM Modi arrives to attend the G-20 Summit. (MEA/ Twitter)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at the venue in Indonesia's Bali to attend the G20 Summit. The Prime Minister arrived on Monday evening in Indonesia where the summit is being attended by top world leaders including United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping among others.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Arindam Baghchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), wrote: "Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi welcomes PM @narendramodi for the G20 Bali Summit. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food & energy security and health are on the @g20 org Summit agenda today. (sic)," Bagchi tweeted.

On Monday, Biden-Xi meeting was the highlight where the two leaders spoke about Taiwan issue among other global concerns.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
pm modi g20 summit
pm modi g20 summit

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out