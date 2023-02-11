Home / India News / PM Modi shares bird's eye view of ‘spectacular’ Mumbai from his chopper. Watch

PM Modi shares bird's eye view of 'spectacular' Mumbai from his chopper. Watch

Published on Feb 11, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the city to flag off two new Vande Bharat trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

PM Modi shares aerial view of Mumbai.(Instagram)
By Snehashish Roy

During his visit to Mumbai on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shot a bird's eye view of the famous Mumbai shoreline and the surrounding area from his chopper. He was in the city to flag off two new Vande Bharat trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The video was posted soon after the trains were launched.

“Doesn’t Mumbai look spectacular!? Took this video during my visit earlier today,” the caption of the video, shared on Instagram, said.

The video shows a number of high rise buildings along with both the Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums adjacent to the famous marine drive. PM Modi then ended the clip with a shot of expansive Arabian Sea.

PM Modi flagged off two Vande Bharat trains, one between Mumbai and Solapur and another between Mumbai and Shirdi. The inauguration ceremony was held in Mumbai, with Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance.

“For the 1st time 2 Vande Bharat trains launched. They'll connect financial centres like Mumbai & Pune to centres of our devotion. It'll benefit college-going & office-going people, farmers & devotees”, he said.

    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

